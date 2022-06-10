AD Ports Group is to form a joint venture with Uzbekistan’s Enter Engineering Group, which will launch new businesses providing logistic and freight forwarding services in the Central Asian nation.

In a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the port and logistics operator said it has signed a head of terms agreement to establish the joint venture, which will include air, sea, land and rail logistics as well as warehousing, contract logistics and customs clearance.

“AD Ports Group will also support Enter Engineering Group’s work on tenders in the UAE, with a particular focus on the energy sector,” the statement said.

Enter Engineering, founded in 2012, is based in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and says it has carried out $2.5 billion of construction contracts, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, since its inception.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com