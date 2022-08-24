UAE - AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has won 17 awards at The Stevie International Business Awards 2022, the global awards recognising excellence and accomplishments within the workplace.

The 19th edition of the awards attracted more than 3,800 nominations from a wide range of organisations.

AD Ports Group received seven Gold Awards, six Silver Awards, and four Bronze Awards – the largest haul in its history and recognition of the remarkable progress the Group has made in recent years, which has seen it successfully manage the impact of Covid-19 on international shipping and logistics, launch a new brand and list its shares on the main market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said a statement.

Among the awards received were a Gold Award for ‘Achievements in Growth’ for its Ports Cluster, which has broadened its international scope significantly in recent months, and a Gold Award for ‘Communications Department of the Year’, for the team that has delivered a high volume of agenda-setting internal and external campaigns to support the Group’s business expansion.

In addition, there were Gold Awards for the Group’s Digital Cluster, for its Advanced Trade Logistics Platform (ATLP), and for ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ for ‘Reimagining Trade’, AD Ports Group’s global brand launch. Individual executives were also named for their outstanding work, with Gold Awards for “Executive of the Year” going to Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster; Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of Maritime Cluster and CEO of Safeen Feeders. In addition, Majdi Abdel Aziz receives the Gold Award for "Lifetime Achievement Award" for 31 years of dedication and outstanding service at AD Ports Group.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “This prestigious series of awards validates the impressive performance of AD Ports Group in recent years, as we strive to achieve excellence and innovation across our diverse operations. Our new ventures, enhanced service offering, and diversification strategy have helped expand our business impact and delivered positive returns for stakeholders and communities across our global footprint.”

“We dedicate this success to the UAE’s leadership, who continually guide our development as we work to support our nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.”

Silver Awards received by AD Ports Group include ‘Customer Service Department of the Year’, ‘Achievement in International Expansion’ and ‘Fastest-Growing Company of the Year in the Middle East and Africa’, while Mahra Al-Shamsi received a Silver Award for ‘Woman of the Year’ as the first Emirati national female marine captain and Hosam Sheikhani received a Bronze Awards in the ‘Customer Service Executive of the Year’ category.

