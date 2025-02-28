ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group has signed in Karachi, Pakistan, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Board of Investment to explore developing an industrial zone near Karachi Port and Port Qasim to facilitate trade and economic activity.

The MoU signing was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The Group also announced the separate signings of three other agreements, bringing to bear the full economic weight of its five-business cluster structure of ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime and shipping, logistics, and digital services.

The synergistic business ecosystem of interrelated businesses produces unique end-to-end trade and logistics solutions that enable trade for Pakistan and position the country into a world-class maritime hub and key gateway to Central Asia.

Pakistan plays a key role in one of the Group's strategic growth priorities in Central Asia as the maritime gateway of the "Middle Corridor" connecting Asia and Europe, where the Group has acquired maritime and logistics businesses in Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Redevelopment of the Port of Karachi, Pakistan's main port with overland connections into Central Asia, will further develop the "Middle Corridor" into a modern and cost-efficient maritime sea route.

Today's signing of three new partnership agreements and an MoU represents an important expansion of the Group's activities in Pakistan, authorising partnership agreements with different Pakistani entities to digitalise and modernise the Port of Karachi's customs management systems, and to improve the quality and range of marine services, dredging, and vessel pooling services, as well as providing comprehensive and integrated end-to-end logistics solutions

The new signings commit AD Ports Group to work with Pakistani partners to explore the possibility of establishing an industrial zone for industrial and commercial businesses near Karachi and Qasim Ports and to provide integrated end-to-end logistics solutions over air, ocean, and inland transport, including warehousing and distribution, to dramatically improve Pakistan's inland trade corridors into Central Asia.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: "We are pleased to sign these agreements as part of our commitment to supporting economic growth in Pakistan, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to advance relations between the two countries in a way that benefits both, providing new opportunities and achieving prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

He added that AD Ports Group seeks to enable trade in the UAE and strengthen trade partners worldwide, particularly with Pakistan, which serves as the main gateway to Central Asia. By leveraging its expertise and integrated business offerings, it aims to enable trade in Central Asia on a broader and more efficient scale.

The first agreement is between AD Ports Group's Maqta Technologies and Pakistan's PSW to explore strengthening Pakistan Single Window systems through collaboration with Pakistan Customs Services to modernise select borders and analyse cross-border systems.

The second is between AD Ports Group and Bahria Foundation, a Pakistan diversified conglomerate engaged in industrial, commercial and development activities to enhance the productivity of the dredging, marine services, and vessel pooling at Karachi Port.

The third is a strategic partnership agreement between the Group's Noatum Logistics and KGTL, the Group's joint venture with Kaheel Terminals, to explore providing comprehensive and integrated end-to-end logistics solutions over air, ocean and inland transport, as well as warehousing and distribution solutions including cold storage, to develop a corridor into greater Pakistan and Central Asia.



