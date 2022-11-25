ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group has signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the development of buildings and topside infrastructure for the cutting-edge CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, a joint venture owned by CMA CGM’s subsidiary CMA Terminals (with a 70 percent stake) and AD Ports Group (30 percent stake).

The agreement includes the development of the first net zero carbon administration building to be constructed for the joint venture, which is being developed in-line with the company’s role as an official partner of World Green Building Council’s Middle East & North Africa Regional Network. The award-winning administration building, which won the Net Zero Design Building Project of the Year in October, will be a highly energy-efficient building that is powered from renewable energy sources and offsets.

In addition, the agreement will see the development of 28 office and utilities across the terminal, more than one million square metres of yard paving, reefer stacks, STS cranes and access roads.

The terminal, which is expected to be operational in H1 2025, will be managed by a 70/30 joint venture owned by CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, and AD Ports Group. Once completed, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will have an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, will be fully integrated with Etihad Rail and will significantly enhance Khalifa Port’s connectivity and position as a key gateway for the region.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “We are making positive progress on the development of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which will be one of the most modern and innovative terminals in the region upon completion. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we are incorporating sustainability principles into our construction plan, with the development of our first net-zero administration building. Our design practice supports the UAE’s wider targets for building the circular economy, recycling construction and operational waste and using high recycled content materials.”

Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of CHEC Middle East Division, said, “We are proud to be selected for this flagship project, contributing to the development of what will be one of the most advanced terminals in the region. In particular, we will ensure that the design and construction of buildings and topside infrastructure will meet the highest architectural and sustainability standards.”

With fewer than 500 net-zero commercial buildings in the world, AD Ports Group’s first net-zero building will represent a major milestone for the company and for the UAE. It will be one of the company’s first projects to use significant amounts of concrete with recycled content and save the equivalent of 38,721 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide over 30 years.

David Gatward, Chief Engineering & Technical Services Officer, AD Ports Group, explained, “With this project, we are looking to demonstrate that meaningful sustainability measures can be incorporated into the construction process with only a negligible increase in the budget. The long-term benefits of building the net-zero carbon administration centre for CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will be significant and will create the opportunity for AD Ports Group to offer green business models for future tenants across our assets.”