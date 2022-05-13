Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded its 'Sustainable Transport Contractor' prize to a joint venture led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona for the Dubai Metro extension project.

One of the main reasons leading to the prize was the award of Leed (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) V4 Gold certification for the seven stations that Acciona and its partners built as part of the project.

It is the highest sustainability grading at world level and recognizes good practices carried out to implement resilient and energy-efficient infrastructures. These certifications have made the extension of the Dubai Metro the world’s biggest transport project with Leed Gold certification.

These RTA awards recognize road and transport projects and initiatives carried out in Dubai that make a positive contribution to caring for the environment through the application of sustainable construction principles.

The award ceremony took place in the World Trade Center of Dubai and the prize was received on behalf of Acciona by its Project Director José Luis Oliván.

The Dubai Metro Route 2020 project involved the construction of a 15-km-long section, including 11.8 km of raised viaduct and a 3.2-km-long tunnel that starts from Nakheel Harbour & Tower station on the Red Line.

In total, there are seven stations, including an interchange at Nakheel Harbour & Tower and an emblematic Metro station to welcome visitors to the site of the Universal Expo, said the statement from RTA.

Extension Route 2020 was officially inaugurated in October last year, coinciding with the start of the big event.

To increase energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of the Metro station, Acciona optimized the cooling systems and installed solar panels to generate energy, as well as using low-emission and insulating materials on the outer walls and roof cladding, among other elements.

These measures have achieved a 24% reduction in energy consumption, as well as a 55% saving in water consumption. Furthermore, 95% of the construction material waste has been saved and the start-up process for the stations has been improved, it added.

