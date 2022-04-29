Abu Dhabi-headquartered AD Ports Group have appointed a consortium of Jordan’s Dar Al Omran and Maisam Group to develop the masterplan for the Marsa Zayed mega-project in Aqaba in Jordan.

The appointment follows AD Ports Group’s signing of multiple agreements with the Aqaba Development Corporation in 2021 for the development of tourism, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure in the area.

AD Ports Group said in a statement that the consortium will develop the masterplan for a total land area of 3.2 million square metres across the Marsa Zayed site, which will consist of several districts comprising residential, retail, food and beverage commercial and office space, hotel, and leisure areas, and include a new cruise terminal.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Seban Scaria)

