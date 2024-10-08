As part of the emirate’s efforts to develop and regulate public transport, utilising the latest technologies to enhance service efficiency and quality, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has signed an agreement to provide a taxi meter verification service in Abu Dhabi. The service aligns with the highest local and international standards under the supervision of relevant authorities, aiming to improve the quality of transport services.

Abu Dhabi Mobility is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement, which was signed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution). QCC supervises the monitoring of quality and conformity standards for verification processes, while ADNOC Distribution will execute the verification tasks and provide the necessary infrastructure.

The agreement will cover Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region, offering designated locations for taxi meter verification. It includes regular meter inspections, along with mechanisms, equipment, and tools to ensure accurate verification according to the meteorological regulations in effect in the UAE. The verification process also involves random checks of 5 to 10 percent of meters annually to maintain ongoing quality and efficiency.

All licensed taxi meters in Abu Dhabi will undergo verification upon the official launch of the project, with the process expected to be completed by the end of 2024. This initiative aims to enhance the taxi user experience, ensuring accurate fare pricing, transparency, and service efficiency.

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council plays a critical role in ensuring that taxi meters meet the required technical standards. They certify meters and address customer complaints related to meter readings, taking steps to resolve any issues. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi Mobility's commitment to promptly address concerns about meter accuracy, thus strengthening public confidence in the services provided.

Abdulla Al Yazeedi, Acting Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, stated, “As part of our commitment to protecting the rights of taxi users and owners, we are pleased to announce this strategic agreement to launch the taxi meter verification service. This initiative ensures the accuracy of meter readings used in vehicles, a step towards enhancing transparency and fairness in transportation services throughout Abu Dhabi. Accurate meter readings safeguard the rights of both passengers and vehicle owners.”

Al Yazeedi emphasised that this agreement aligns with ADQCC’s mission to promote fairness in the emirate’s markets. “Our Market Consumer Services Sector actively implements verification services for legal measuring instruments and pre-packaged goods, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations,” he added.

Al Yazeedi highlighted that the verification service includes various measuring instruments, such as commercial scales, petrol meters, tyre pressure gauges, and taxi meters. “We monitor these instruments to ensure their accuracy is within allowable limits, in accordance with national legislation and specifications. We are committed to collaborating with our strategic partners to provide the highest quality of services to both Emiratis and expatriates, and we hope this service will enhance the transportation experience for consumers in Abu Dhabi.”

Mubarak Ali Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Licensing and Inspection Sector, reiterated Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in transport services. He noted that working with strategic partners reflects a dedication to offering a smooth and secure experience for taxi users in Abu Dhabi. “We continuously monitor and improve meter performance to ensure transparency and trust in our services. Our goal is to meet the community’s needs and guarantee their satisfaction,” he said.

ADNOC Distribution plays a key role in inspecting taxi meters and applying certification labels once they meet the required standards. This process enhances service efficiency and helps ensure taxi users' comfort and satisfaction.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, stressed the significance of this project in combating meter fraud, affirming the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality. This initiative enhances both efficiency and safety within the industry, benefiting operating companies and end-users by offering a secure and unique experience for taxi users across Abu Dhabi. Al Lamki underscored the company’s vision of delivering top-tier services in line with international standards, placing strong emphasis on user comfort and safety, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a progressive transport hub.