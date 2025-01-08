Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (HMT) has announced the opening of two new bridges linking a key route in the emirate that connects Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street with Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street towards Musaffah.

The strategic infrastructure project will significantly improve traffic flow and reduce average delays at the intersection by up to 80% during peak morning hours while accommodating 7,500 vehicles per hour.

As part of the AED315 million ($86 million) project, a new three-lane flyover bridge has been built on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street along with a new two-lane bridge linking Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street to Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, in addition to new dedicated cycle and pedestrian paths.

The upgrades feature improved service roads and sustainable landscaping, it stated.

In total, the bridges consist of five lanes and 61 streetlights, running 742m long with a surface area of 10,242 sq m. The ramps, spanning 990m, are supported by 12 piers.

More than 46,000 sq m of street landscaping have also been upgraded, and 15,354 cu m of concrete were used in their construction.

The project was completed with over 3 million safe man-hours and achieved a significant safety milestone by completing the entire build with no lost time incidents (LTI), said the statement from DMT.

A result of the strategic collaboration between DMT and its affiliate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), the bridges are set to benefit commuters traveling to the city, and those heading to Zayed International Airport, Mussafah, and Hudayriyat Island.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the new bridges were the latest in a series of major infrastructure projects designed to enhance Abu Dhabi’s road network, increase connectivity and improve the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Al Shorafa said: "DMT’s mission is to create a seamless, connected and liveable city through multiple modes of modern transportation while alleviating congestion, cutting journey times, improving transport safety, and protecting our environment."

"We are investing heavily to ensure Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure ranks among the very best in the world and that we meet the capital’s current and future transportation needs," he noted.

"It is fitting that this new infrastructure, delivered on time and budget, opens as we welcome 2025 – a year where a wave of transformative projects will be unveiled to accommodate Abu Dhabi’s rapid economic growth. This is only the very beginning. By working together with all stakeholders, DMT will accelerate the provision of the smart and sustainable infrastructure required by a growing population to move seamlessly through our city," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).