RAFHA - Saudi Arabia’s northern international highway stands as one of the country’s most prominent main arteries within its land transport network and among its oldest international routes.

With a length exceeding 1,700 kilometers and various branches connecting to several vital roads, the highway plays a key role in strengthening regional and international connectivity. It supports the movement of people and the efficient transport of goods.

The route links Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Türkiye, ultimately extending westward to Europe. It serves a wide range of cities, governorates, towns, and villages and has been developed in line with the highest standards of quality and safety, supporting the objectives of the Roads Sector Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The origins of the road date back to 1950, when it began as a gravel and dirt track. It was later paved in 1967 to support the Trans-Arabian Pipeline (Tapline) project, which stretched from the eastern to the western parts of the Kingdom. Since then, it has evolved into a vital axis for transport and development.

At present, the road experiences steady traffic year-round, used by millions of travelers annually as well as freight trucks of various sizes, particularly transit trucks moving between GCC countries and neighboring states.

The road begins as two dual carriageways originating from Riyadh and Dammam, which converge in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate. It then continues north toward Rafha governorate, where a largely dual-carriageway branch extends toward Hail for nearly 300 kilometers.

The international route then continues north through the governorates of Al-Uwayqilah, Arar, and At-Turaif, reaching Al Hadithah Port with Jordan. From there, it extends into the Jordanian capital, Amman, with additional links leading onward to Syria, further reinforcing the region’s role as a key international corridor for transport and trade.

Through its strategic plans, the Roads General Authority continues to advance Saudi Arabia’s road network in line with the Roads Sector Program, focusing on enhancing road quality, improving traffic safety, and optimizing traffic flow. These efforts aimed to position the Kingdom sixth globally in the Road Quality Index and reduce road fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 people by 2030.

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