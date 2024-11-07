Zayed University hosted the 7th Explorance Bluenotes MENA conference at its Dubai Convention Centre, welcoming educators, heads of Institutional Research/Effectiveness, researchers, and technology leaders from across the region.

The conference, which concluded today, was themed "Synergising Perspectives: Harnessing Feedback Analytics and AI to Empower Student Engagement and Institutional Excellence," and explored the transformative role of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing higher education.

The three-day event served as a platform for over 250 participants representing more than 70 academic institutions from 12 countries.

Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, said, "Zayed University is committed to shaping the future of education by embracing data-driven insights, and the Bluenotes conference is one of the highlights of our year. This event brings together forward-thinking voices in education for hugely insightful discussions, which help us better serve our students and communities."

The conference featured keynotes, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn from global and regional leaders in quality assurance, institutional research, and AI-driven insights.

As part of the event, Zayed University, Ajman University, and the American University of Sharjah signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a consortium focused on benchmarking and data-sharing to enhance institutional effectiveness.