Saudi Arabia - stc announced its preliminary financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, highlighting strong performance across key metrics.



Revenues for the first quarter reached SR19,210 million, an increase of 1.60% compared to the same quarter last year. Gross profit rose to SR9,098 million, marking a 5.01% increase year-on-year, while operating profit reached SR3,584 million, up 2.02%.



Earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to SR6,120 million, reflecting a 5.25% growth compared to the comparable quarter last year.



Net profit for the first quarter rose to SR3,649 million, an increase of 11.05%. In line with its dividends distribution policy approved by the General Assembly, stc announced a distribution of SR0.55 per share for the first quarter of 2025.



Commenting on the results, Eng. Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, emphasized that the Group’s ambitious strategy and forward-looking vision had delivered an excellent performance in the first quarter. He noted the company’s achievement of 1.60% revenue growth, 5.01% gross profit growth, and an impressive 11.05% rise in net profit compared to the same period last year.



The GCEO affirmed that these results reflect the Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and creating added value for shareholders, customers, and the broader digital economy.



Eng. Alwetaid also highlighted several strategic milestones achieved early in 2025, further strengthening stc’s position in the telecommunications and information technology sector. Among these was a new global milestone as the Group successfully localized the software for eSIM technology in collaboration with Thales, making stc the first telecom operator in the world to obtain the SAS-UP license certification from the GSMA.



The GCEO stressed that this achievement complements stc’s ongoing efforts to support local content in the ICT sector through business localization and the transfer of manufacturing and technical expertise to the Kingdom.



In line with its commitment to enhancing the region’s digital communication infrastructure, stc signed a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to establish an international ground fiber network corridor between Saudi Arabia and Oman. This project, beginning with the Saudi-Oman corridor, aims to enhance regional connectivity by creating an integrated ground fiber network with two backup routes, linking submarine cable landing stations on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia to counterparts on the Arabian Sea in Oman, passing through dedicated data centers in both countries.



This agreement reaffirms stc Group’s commitment to delivering advanced communication solutions, enhancing intercontinental connectivity, and driving digital transformation to support the region’s economic growth.



Additionally, stc Group strengthened its position in cloud computing and artificial intelligence by signing an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This partnership significantly boosts the Group’s ability to deliver advanced technological solutions tailored to diverse sectors, reaffirming its commitment to advancing an integrated digital economy and leading the future of smart technology in the Kingdom and beyond.



In a further demonstration of its commitment to excellence in digital services, stc enhanced its telecommunications network at the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.



By strengthening its infrastructure to meet peak demand, the Group achieved a 120% increase in connection speeds, ensuring an exceptional communication experience for visitors during the busiest periods.



Finally, stc Group reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its pioneering journey by enabling digital transformation and driving national economic growth through strategic initiatives that empower various sectors.



The Group aims to further solidify its position as a key partner in building a sustainable digital future aligned with the Kingdom's aspirations and its vision for a diversified, innovation-driven economy.

