ZainTech, the digital and ICT solutions arm of Zain Group, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, have tied up to address the evolving needs of the B2B market. The solutions will be provided across Zain’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region starting with Kuwait.

ZainTech’s deep relationships with enterprises and government entities across the region coupled with Atos’ leading product and services portfolio will deliver best-in-class support to customers regionally.

The partnership will bring businesses, government and communities across the Mena region state-of-the-art managed cybersecurity solutions to proactively hunt, monitor, contain, and respond to threats 24/7.

Cloud expertise

In addition, ZainTech and Atos will offer cloud expertise and solutions to help businesses accelerate digital transformation and deliver innovative and disruptive industry-specific digital technologies.

The agreement also sees ZainTech provide Atos Computer Vision Platform, a unique end-to-end video analytics platform enabled by AI providing pre-trained & customisable AI models, powered by BullSequana server range and enriched by Atos computer vision experts through worldwide experts’ labs.

Combining the expertise of Atos and ZainTech, organisations will be able to create immersive digital experiences that fully exercise 5G environments on the edge of their networks, representing the next breakthrough in business value.

Commenting, Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO said: “Our mission at ZainTech is to provide globally vetted best-in-class services and products to our highly sophisticated and growing customer base. This partnership highlights our belief that collaborating with leading players drives the best outcomes for all stakeholders. Atos’ wealth of experience and cutting-edge solutions will be of tremendous benefit to our enterprise customers across the Middle East.”

Leveraging digital assets

Jean-Claude Geha, Head of Telecom, Media & Technology Industry at Atos commented: “We are very eager to leverage our digital assets and portfolio to assist ZainTech in the enterprise market of the Mena Region. By combining a regional footprint with cutting-edge solutions we create a strong foundation for the Atos and ZainTech partnership to engage in joint business in the Mena Region. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with our esteemed partner.”

IT spending in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is forecast to total $1.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 2.6% from 2021, according to a recent forecast by Gartner.

In 2022, digital transformation projects are set to continue to advance, underpinned by country visions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the rapid and ongoing shift of GCC countries from oil-exporting economies to knowledge-based ones.

