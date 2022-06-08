UAE – Mindware, a value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has launched its ‘Azure ISV Hub Programme’.

The initiative offers a go-to-market strategy to independent software vendors (ISVs), including young startups or any enterprise with intellectual property, according to a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, the ISVs will be provided with other benefits when their solutions are powered on Microsoft Azure whose global infrastructure includes more than 60 regions.

Mindware has released an educational video to provide further details about the programme.

The Director of Cloud & XaaS at Mindware, Silmi Khanfir, said: "The intention of the Hub Programme is to help purpose-driven ISVs or as we call them, technology partners, save time and money, become more agile and grow their business."

Khanfir added: "The focus is on identifying and distinguishing individual partner needs and providing strategic support in sales, technical and business enablement."

