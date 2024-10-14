The Dubai-based EDGNEX Data Centers has entered a joint venture with Thailand’s Proen Corp to invest over 32 billion Baht ($1 billion) in a series of data centre projects.

EDGNEX, a digital infrastructure company that is wholly owned by the UAE-based real estate developer Damac Group, will have a 70% stake in the JV and be responsible for operations, with the Thailand listed data centre provider holding the remaining stake.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of Damac Group said, the company has “substantially” committed to the Thailand market with a “pipeline of approximately 100 MW of future data centre capacity.”

The JV will commence this year, which will include a data centre project with a capacity of 20 MW.

The first phase, comprising 5 MW of capacity, is scheduled to be operational in early 2025, which will function as a carrier-neutral facility with Tier III uptime certification.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com