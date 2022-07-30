UAE - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBSRC) announced Friday that registration for the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023) is now open.

The conference will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 6 to 10, 2023, under the theme ‘Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond.

The first-of-its-kind event in the Arab world, SpaceOps 2023 is hosted by the MBRSC in collaboration with the SpaceOps Organisation. It will bring together scientists, practitioners, engineers, and leaders in the space industry to discuss the latest research, technologies, and innovations in the space sector.

The most recent advancements in robotics, human elements, earth-orbiting missions, and deployments to the Moon and Mars, among other topics, are to be discussed at the event as well. The event follows the successful International Astronautical Congress, the world's largest space conference, which was held in Dubai for the first time in 2021 and hosted by the MBRSC.

“Hosting SpaceOps 2023 is part of the UAE's strategic vision to develop its space programme and strengthen partnerships with leading space organisations around the world,” said MBRSC in a statement.

The registration to SpaceOps 2023 is now online through the following link: spaceops2023.org/registration

