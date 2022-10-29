ABU DHABI - Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched a new platform dedicated to increasing capital investment in technology companies, including startups from the region’s leading family offices.

The new platform, titled “Tech Barza”, is an exclusive capital club that targets regional family offices for exclusive access to Hub71’s vibrant community of almost 200 startups to accelerate deal flow.

Tech Barza will facilitate access for technology companies and startups to connect with strategic investors that have sizeable portfolios with companies that could accelerate product-market fit and the ability to go-to-market.

Leading family offices at Hub71 invited to join the exclusive capital club will benefit from access to a suite of offerings including pitch days, joining investor networks, invitations to events and business forums led by Hub71’s strategic partner Mubadala Investment Company, in addition to setup support within Abu Dhabi Global Market, and access to Hub71’s programmes and VC partners.

Badr Al Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, “With the launch of Tech Barza, we will not just support the economic growth of the region, but we will also bring diversity and inclusivity to family offices, removing the misconception of crowding out, and reinforcing the mission of knowledge sharing.”

Through its capital community of more than 20 VC and venture debt funds, startups at Hub71 are securing investment to grow sustainable ventures with impact from the UAE’s capital.