UAE companies are leading the region in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in business operations, according to a new study.

The IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023 found that most IT professionals in the emirates (65%) have reported a “significant acceleration” in AI rollout over the past two years.

The trend is changing the way businesses operate and driving efficiency, innovation and competitiveness in the UAE market, the report noted.

The IBM index is based on a survey of more than 8,500 information technology (IT) professionals, including those from the UAE. It highlights the rapid adoption and integration of AI in various sectors.

Nearly half of the companies in the UAE (42%) have already actively deployed AI in their business operations. “This figure is particularly noteworthy as it reflects the proactive approach of UAE businesses in integrating AI into their core processes, setting a benchmark for AI implementation in the region,” the report said.

The study also highlighted that more than a third (34%) of UAE firms have put in place a comprehensive AI strategy, while an additional 30% are in the process of developing one.

IBM said that the advances in AI technology, the increasing integration of AI in standard business applications and the pressing need to cut down costs and automate key processes have become the main drivers of AI adoption in the UAE.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com