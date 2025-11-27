The inaugural Mobile World Congress in Doha (MWC25 Doha) was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, marking a transformative moment for the region’s technology landscape.

This landmark event, a first for the MENA region, signals Qatar’s firm position as an emerging global hub for digital innovation and dialogue.

The congress brings together a powerful assembly of tech leaders, government ministers, and pioneering startups to chart the course for next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence, 5G and beyond, and smart city solutions.

Central to the event is the Qatar Pavilion, a dynamic showcase of the nation’s collaborative digital ecosystem. Featuring an impressive 32 projects from 17 different government entities, the pavilion demonstrates a unified national strategy for technological leadership and underscores the strong public-private sector partnership driving Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030 forward.

Highlighting the international significance of the congress, Turkiye arrived as the largest country delegation, with a robust contingent of approximately 50 companies.

The Turkish envoy to Qatar, HE Dr Mustafa Goksu, hosted the delegates at his official residence, where he warmly commended the deep-rooted and historical bilateral ties between the two brotherly nations, setting a tone of strong partnership for the event.

HE Dr Omer Fatih Sayan, Turkiye’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, provided insight into his country’s own technological journey.

He explained that Turkiye is now “harvesting the fruits of its National Technology Movement,” a strategic initiative launched two decades ago under the leadership pf Turkish President HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan that has successfully transformed its telecommunications sector.

“Ten years ago, Turkiye was only a marketplace for all global communication vendors. Now, we have started producing and we export our goods to many countries,” Dr Sayan stated, emphasizing the shift from consumption to indigenous production and export.

This sentiment of mutual growth was echoed by Dr. Sekib Avdagic, Chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, who described the political relationship between Qatar and Turkey as “excellent.” He noted that the close friendship between the countries’ leaders creates an ideal environment for business, seamlessly resolving potential problems.

Looking ahead, Dr. Avdagic outlined three clear objectives for the economic relationship: to significantly increase bilateral trade, foster greater investment flows, and boost tourism.

Dr Ali Taha Koc, CEO of Turkcell—Turkyie’s leading mobile operator with over 39 million subscribers, expressed his company’s enthusiasm as a key sponsor.

He revealed ambitious plans to develop large-scale data centers and foster deeper technological integration with Qatari partners, particularly in 5G, cloud computing, and AI.

Looking at the broader societal impact, Dr Koc positioned telecom operators as future “data custodians,” emphasizing the critical mission of fostering AI literacy among youth to safely navigate the digital world.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).