TOD, the region’s leading OTT subscription streaming platform and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), the all-scenario mobile eco system have entered into partnership to create unique sports and entertainment opportunities for Huawei users.

As football fans eagerly await each of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches, TOD will become their ticket to every game, as well as a source of compelling content for all ages and interests.

HMS AppGallery users can now download the TOD app on their Huawei smartphones and tablets, subscribe to the streaming service, and enjoy an incredible sports and entertainment experience in outstanding UHD quality. Subscribers will be able to keep track of all the scores, leader boards, and news of their favourite teams and leagues, and enjoy various subscription options for all sports events and games, tailored to their individual needs.

Petal Search

Users may choose between a Day Ticket, a Tournament Ticket or the TOD Trophies plan and watch instantly on their Huawei devices. TOD is also integrated with Petal Search, Huawei’s next-generation search engine and its library is topped with exceptional premium entertainment content, including TOD Originals, Hollywood blockbusters, the latest Arabic, Turkish, and western series, as well as the finest in family and kids’ programming – an entertainment media for all.

John-Paul McKerlie, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TOD, said: “We are excited to partner with Huawei and offer their device users the chance to watch the biggest and most exclusive sports tournaments live and on-demand from the comfort of their smartphones and tablets. The straightforward deployment of HMS enables TOD to reach millions of AppGallery and Petal Search users, and deliver a premium, integrated sports, and entertainment streaming experience.”

Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East & Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, added: “AppGallery provides a wealth of sports and entertainment options, and this new collaboration with TOD further reinforces our position. Our mission is to improve every aspect of our users’ daily lives, and with TOD on board, sports fans will never miss a second of their favourite matches across a wide range of sports. Combined with Petal Search’s in-depth sports features, our users can stay upto date on the latest news, scores, and video highlights, as well as tune in to live broadcasts from a single source!”

Expanding further

Huawei is dedicated to further expanding AppGallery and Petal Search in order HMS users with the finest smart living experiences for the fully connected world era. AppGallery is one of the top three global app marketplaces and features a vast selection of global and local apps in 18 categories, such as navigation and transport, news, social media, and others. As an open and innovative app distribution platform, AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions, with over 580 million monthly active users and 5.4 million registered developers. Petal Search is among the top three mobile search engines in more than 18 countries, offering each user a cutting-edge and secure search experience.

TOD offers access to more than 35,000 hours of entertainment content in addition to pay-TV broadcaster beIN SPORTS’ coverage like English Footballs Premier League and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

