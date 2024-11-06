The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the launch of NBB DigiConnect, an advanced Host-to-Host solution designed to help businesses seamlessly connect with the bank’s digital platforms to achieve greater operational efficiencies.

The solution enables client to securely exchange financial data with NBB, including supplier and salary payments, thereby simplifying their transactions and reconciliation processes.

NBB DigiConnect offers flexible integration with any type of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform using either API or file-based methods, providing ease of access and adaptability to client needs.

The solution also supports encrypted file transfer for secure data exchange and accommodates multiple file formats to meet diverse business requirements.

With its Straight Through Processing (STP) capability, NBB DigiConnect allows businesses to automate transactions and reconciliation, while its email alert management feature ensures they stay informed of key activities. Furthermore, the solution is available round the clock, maintaining uninterrupted access to services.

Commenting on the launch, NBB Group chief executive for markets and client solutions Hisham AlKurdi said: “NBB DigiConnect represents a significant step in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to transform their operations. By streamlining payment and reconciliation processes, this solution will unlock new levels of efficiency for businesses. We remain focused on developing innovative platforms that cater to the evolving needs of our corporate clients, enabling them to continuously optimise their financial workflows and channel their efforts on achieving strategic growth.”

NBB DigiConnect’s state-of-the-art features will help clients to accelerate their day-to-day operations, reduce manual intervention, and focus on their core business activities. By facilitating frictionless connectivity between clients’ ERP systems and its digital platforms, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in supporting business growth and transformation across the kingdom.