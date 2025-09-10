Cape Marketing Agency delivers measurable results for The Green Zone through Google Ads PPC.

The Green Zone has achieved an impressive 2,885% return on ad spend (ROAS) in just four months, thanks to a strategic redesign of their website, specifically optimised for user engagement and a targeted Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

The campaign, running from end of April 2025 to August 2025, turned an ad spend of R11,401.85 into R340,553.25 in turnover, a clear demonstration of how a strategic landing page and data-driven Google Ads can drive real business growth.

The Green Zone, a trusted landscaping and irrigation provider in Cape Town, partnered with Cape Marketing Agency earlier this year to modernise its branding, logo, and website, while also scaling its online lead generation funnel. Cape Marketing Agency developed a refreshed, engaging brand identity and website to lay the foundation for a highly effective Google Ads campaign. From there, Cape Marketing Agency implemented a tailored Google Ads strategy that focused on high-intent search terms, precise keyword targeting, and continuous optimisation.

“Our goal with client campaigns is to make every rand spent on ads work harder for our clients,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency. “Through strategic landing page design, precise keyword targeting, and performance tracking, we are able to deliver leads that directly translated into high-value sales for our clients.”

The results speak for themselves:



- Total spend: R11,401.85



- Total turnover: R340,553.25



- ROAS: 2,885%



- Net return: R311,151.40

How we transformed The Green Zone’s brand identity:

To read the full story on what we did for The Green Zone you can click on the following link: https://capemarketingagency.co.za/2025/03/24/the-greenzone-website-design-case-study/.

The Green Zone’s owner, Stephen Hetherington left the following review on Google for the work done by Cape Marketing Agency:

“Cape Marketing Agency transformed our brand from average to great. Our original website was skillfully and beautifully revamped to showcase our work with costing. I highly recommend Cape Marketing Agencies if you are serious about taking your business to the next level.”

About The Green Zone:

The Green Zone is a trusted landscaping contractor serving the greater Cape Town region with over 20 years of industry experience. Renowned for their exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and commitment to quality, The Green Zone has established itself as the go-to landscaping specialist for residential and commercial projects in Cape Town. Contact The Green Zone for more information.

Website: https://www.thegreenzone.co.za/.

About Cape Marketing Agency:

Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO.

Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za.

Conclusion:

This case study proves that with the right landing page, marketing strategy and Google Ads campaign, businesses can achieve measurable growth through Google Ads. Cape Marketing Agency continues to deliver ROI-focused digital marketing solutions to businesses across South Africa and beyond.



