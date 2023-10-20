Cairo – The four telecom companies operating in Egypt allowed free international calls and messages to Gaza for seven days starting from 19 October 2023 at 12 pm, subject to terms and conditions, according to separate statements.

The listed Telecom Egypt (WE), meanwhile, facilitated for its clients to donate through WE Pay.

Vodafone Egypt also allowed donations through Vodafone Cash service to support humanitarian relief in Gaza. The telecom operator noted that clients will be granted five international minutes as well as five international messages free of charge to Gaza from 19 to 25 October.

This one-week initiative is launched in collaboration with the Egyptian National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) amid the status quo in the Gaza Strip.

Another initiative to support the Palestinians was announced by Aman Holding, the business line of the listed Raya Holding for Financial Investments, which allows donations through its mobile application or electronic points of sale (EPOS) without collecting additional fees.

