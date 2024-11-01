Saudi Arabia - Tamam, a Zain fintech and leader in KSA’s microlending sector, is collaborating with ZainTECH, Fico, and Lean Technologies to develop cutting-edge, AI-driven data solutions specifically tailored to the Saudi consumer finance market.

The alliance will result in the region’s first-of-its-kind AI-driven credit assessment model in the kingdom, leveraging open banking data to drive financial inclusion, underscoring the kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, aimed at positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in fintech innovation, and aligns with the regulatory framework set by the Saudi Central Bank.

The strategic partnership brings together four key players to explore and integrate advanced AI applications and open banking technologies to enhance Tamam's platform. Through this collaboration, Tamam aims to revolutionise the consumer finance landscape, providing personalised, data-driven financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Saudi customers.

Shari’a-compliant loans

Tamam is a leading one-stop shop for financial services in Saudi Arabia, providing individuals with the opportunity to receive Shari’a-compliant loans without physically visiting a bank location. The platform’s end-to-end application and award process takes just minutes from the time of downloading the app to the loan amount being paid out. Loans are provided to Saudi nationals and residents, without the requirement of a salary transfer or guarantor, with a finance amount up to SR50,000 ($13,312) available for a 24-month tenure.

Yousef Al Musaileem, CEO of Tamam, commented: "This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Tamam’s journey toward becoming a leader in AI-powered financial services in the kingdom. By leveraging the expertise of leading-edge technology partners, we will deliver innovative, secure, and customer-centric solutions that meet the needs of our customers as well as contribute to Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision of becoming a regional fintech hub."

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “The importance of digital data and AI in driving significant predictive capabilities that fintech pioneers like Tamam can utilise to improve customer experiences is significant. This four-party collaboration to accelerate the delivery of new innovative fintech propositions, reinforces our ambitions to drive digital transformation and empower growth of enterprises in Saudi Arabia, further substantiated by ZainTECH’s recent opening of offices in Riyadh.”

Combined, the partnership leverages:

*Tamam (Tamam.life) will define key business requirements and use cases, ensuring the solutions developed are practical, relevant, and secure for its customer base. Tamam will also prioritise stringent data protection and anti-fraud measures to maintain customer trust and comply with the Saudi Central Bank’s regulatory framework.

*ZainTECH (ZainTECH.com) the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group and lead technology provider, will oversee the deployment of AI-driven solutions across Tamam’s platform, ensuring compatibility and scalability while enhancing system efficiency and security.

*Fico (Fico.com) a global analytics software leader, will deliver AI use cases focused on predictive credit scoring, risk assessment, and customer behavior analytics, driving value through personalised financial insights.

*Lean (Leantech.me) will facilitate secure, compliant data connectivity through its open banking technology, ensuring seamless real-time data integration while adhering to the strict regulations set forth by the Saudi Central Bank.

Collaborative innovation for Vision 2030

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the kingdom’s efforts to lead the region in fintech innovation. The advanced AI-driven solutions being developed will enable Tamam to offer its customers a more personalised, secure, and seamless financial experience. This collaboration directly supports Vision 2030, under the supervision and regulation of the Saudi Central Bank.

Data security and protection

A key focus of the partnership is ensuring the highest standards of data protection and security. The parties have committed to strict protocols for secure data sharing and confidentiality, utilising Lean’s open banking technology to facilitate compliant data exchanges. These measures will bring cutting-edge technology to the Saudi financial market, enhancing transparency, trust, and customer privacy.

All four organisations (Tamam; ZainTECH; Fico and Lean) reaffirmed their commitment to driving innovation in the Saudi fintech landscape by enhancing Tamam’s offerings and contributing to the broader objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

