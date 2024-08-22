RIYADH — The 3rd Global AI Summit would showcase the advancements in artificial intelligence technologies with the participation of more than 300 speakers and specialists representing 100 countries from all over the world.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), will patronize the summit at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from September 10 to 12.



The third edition of the summit, to be organized by SDAIA, underscores the Kingdom’s ambition, as envisioned by the Crown Prince to become a leading global model in the AI field. The summit will facilitate interaction with leading data scientists and AI researchers, offering a global perspective on cutting-edge developments. It aims to strengthen the Kingdom's role in supporting the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and thus contributing to a better future for all.



Riyadh will witness an international presence of specialists in artificial intelligence technologies, influential policy and system makers in building these technologies and heads of technology companies. They will gather to formulate ideas and visions that contribute to setting the frameworks and general ethics that govern the uses of artificial intelligence technologies, and expand the benefit of artificial intelligence solutions in accelerating the wheel of development in various fields to build a better present and future for future generations.



This summit is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by the Crown Prince, which aims to make the Kingdom a global technology hub for the latest advanced technologies related to artificial intelligence. The summit will be attended by influential international figures in the field of data and artificial intelligence, and they include Permanent Secretary of State at the German Federal Ministry for Digitization and Transport Stefan Schnorr; Solution Architecture and Engineering Director and Chief Solution Architect and Global Head for NVIDIA AI Technology Center Professor Simon See; CEO of the American company Posen for Artificial Intelligence Alex Smola; CEO of Accenture Julie Sweet, CEO of Oliver Wyman Nick Studer; CEO of Qualcomm International Christiano Amon; UN Secretary General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Gill; and CEO of Dell Services and Technologies Douglas Schmitt. The list also includes prominent figures in this field from various nationalities.



The summit will witness the signing of a number of local and international agreements and memoranda of understanding, and the launch of international initiatives in the name of the Kingdom that serve the countries of the world in the field of data technologies and artificial intelligence to meet the aspirations of the Crown Prince for the Kingdom to be a leading global model in the field of artificial intelligence and enjoy the high capabilities that enable it to adopt the latest trends and innovations in the world of AI and support international efforts in this field for the good of humanity.



The summit will also witness the attendance of a number of ministers, heads of international organizations and bodies, CEOs of major technology companies in the world, and an elite group of data and artificial intelligence scientists who will enrich the summit with what revolves around the developments of AI and its impact on the future of humanity, in addition to achieving the optimal benefit from these technologies in all sectors.



The summit includes more than 120 dialogue sessions and workshops during which speakers will review the international interest in data and artificial intelligence. The summit will discuss many topics, including innovation and industry trends in the field of AI, turning points for shaping a better future for AI, artificial intelligence at the local and global levels, the integration of the relationship between human intelligence and AI, the relationship between data and applications, generative AI, and the ethics of AI, in addition to processors and infrastructure specific to AI, and the impact of AI on the growth of smart cities.



The third edition of the summit complements the successes achieved by the two previous summits in the first edition in 2020 and the second edition in 2022, as they yielded positive results that were reflected in the launch of international projects and initiatives in the name of the Kingdom that contributed to enhancing international cooperation on artificial intelligence and its uses, including the establishment of the International Center for Research and Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.



The summit represents an important turning point in the path of technological development that the Kingdom is experiencing in light of the amazing renaissance brought about by data and AI technologies. The summit is one of the most important national summits that support the achievement of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge- and technology-based economy. It comes within the framework of the accelerated work to achieve “SDAIA”, the ambitious goals of the vision, to which 66 of the vision’s direct and indirect goals are linked out of a total of 96 goals.

