Riyadh - The Communication and Information Technology Commission (CITC) is pleased to announce the launch of the Emerging Technologies Regulatory Sandbox.

The Application period starts from Tuesday, 10 May thru 7 July 2022 via the Emerging Technologies Regulatory Sandbox page on CITC website.

Noting that the launch of the Emerging Technologies Regulatory Sandbox is part of CITC’s mission upon delivering on its mandate, to provide a flexible and promoting a supportive regulatory environment that will enable service providers to test and deliver innovative business models, solutions and services that accelerate digital transformation and maximize the beneficial use of emerging technologies across sectors.