Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has appointed Abdullah Al Ghamdi as the new CEO of the company.

Al Ghamdi replaced Ziad Murtaja, who has become the Head of Investment and Business Development, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The new CEO has assumed the new position on 10 May this year.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, MIS reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 19.05 million, an annual drop of 15% from SAR 22.50 million.

It is worth noting that last April, the Saudi listed company won contracts at a total amount of SAR 800 million to implement construction projects in the Kingdom.

