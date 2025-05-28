An OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday will not make any decisions on oil output policy, a source told Reuters while an online meeting of the countries was under way.

A separate meeting on Saturday of eight OPEC+ countries is expected to decide on an increase in oil output for July, sources earlier told Reuters.

Wednesday's meeting is set to adopt a mechanism for deciding OPEC+'s baselines for 2027 production, two other sources said.

