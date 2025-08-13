HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is August 19.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between October 1-15, October 16-31, November 1-15 and November 16-30.

These are the same shipment periods as requested in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate purchase tender seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley, closing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)