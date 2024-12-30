Wiloc Technologies, in partnership with Leap-Network (KSA), will lead the digitalisation of occupational risk prevention for a landmark project being developed by Aramco and Total Energies in Jubail. The system will track over 25,000 workers at the refinery, continuously monitoring their presence to optimise staff management.

Wiloc Technologies will use an advanced active personnel monitoring system based on Bluetooth 5.0 Long Range (BLE-LR) technology devices for the more than 25,000 workers working on the construction of the site.

The refinery, part of a consortium formed by Aramco (62.5%) and TotalEnergies (37.5%), will have a mixed-feed cracker capable of processing different grades of low-cost feedstocks and producing 1.65 million tons of ethylene per year. The facilities are scheduled to be fully operational in 2027.

The HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) project led by Wiloc, in collaboration with Leap-Network (KSA), aims to implement a real-time monitoring system for site workers, enhancing both their safety and productivity. It seeks to optimise the site's operational management through presence control and the efficient management of real-time generated data.

Wiloc will directly contribute to improving occupational safety in the construction of the site by real-time monitoring of workers, automating procedures for preventing occupational hazards, and integrating tools such as the panic button and accelerometers. This pioneering project in the energy industry can serve as a model for improving safety and sustainability in similar industrial facilities.

According to Javier Benjumea, CEO of Wiloc Technologies, ‘We are proud to work together with Leap-Network in implementing technologies that will facilitate safer working conditions for more than 25,000 people at Amiral SATORP, which in turn will directly contribute to process optimisation and a clear positive impact on Aramco's and TotalEnergies’ bottom line. Investing in digitalisation and workplace safety not only boosts operational efficiency, but also ensures safer and more sustainable work environments‘’.

