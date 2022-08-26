Jeddah: stc announced the landing of “Saudi Vision Cable”, which is the first high-speed cable in the Red Sea through its first landing station in Jeddah in presence of Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Dr. Mohammed Saud Al Tamimi.



With the name inspired by the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the Saudi Vision Cable spans 1,160,000 meters and it is fully owned by stc Group. The Saudi Vision cable is the first ever high-capacity submarine cable in the Red Sea region that will provide seamless connectivity up to 18Tbps/fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs through four landings in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.



Marking this event, CEO of stc Group Eng. Olayan Bin Mohammed Alwetaid said: “This achievement reflects our comprehensive strategy that aims to diversify the Group’s investment opportunities and support digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by boosting the digital infrastructure. The cable will provide digital connectivity services for corporates and individuals between Saudi Arabia and the world's continents by building a regional digital hub connecting the continents of the globe and help meet the needs of companies and customers via an integrated digital ecosystem”.



“Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers. It also achieves the raising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible, and provides access low latency - to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group”, he added.



The new cable will be one of the submarine cables that will be linked to the MENA Hub connecting three continents of the globe, leveraging the strategic location of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will help to enhance investment in international communication services and data centers.



This cable will join 16 cables invested by stc that are positioned between the east and the west of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Vision cable will provide a higher and more reliable internet service to meet the increasing demand for communications and internet at the local and international levels. It will also allow all of the country’s sectors to obtain high-speed internet services, including education, healthcare and business which will, in general, provide economic and social benefits.