Riyadh -- The Tawakkalna application continues to deliver a seamless and comprehensive digital experience, enhancing the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The application now provides access to over 600 e-government services, including justice, health, education, and tourism services. It offers numerous features and facilities to simplify daily life, saving users time and effort.



Tawakkalna supports government entities by streamlining technical integration, enabling them to achieve their objectives. The application's diverse range of services is continuously developed and updated to improve user experience and satisfaction.



Citizens, residents, and visitors can update or download Tawakkalna to access its full suite of services. Available on the App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, and Galaxy Store, Tawakkalna demonstrates the Saudi Data & AI Authority's (SDAIA) commitment to achieving Vision 2030 through enhanced government integration and digital services.