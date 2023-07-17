Jeddah: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority "SDAIA" signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and "Internet of Things" with the Japanese company NEC, during the Saudi-Japanese round table meeting, organized by the Ministry of Investment in Jeddah, in the presence of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to the Kingdom yesterday.



Deputy Director of the National Information Center in SDAIA Mashari bin Ibrahim Al-Mashari represented “SDAIA” in the signing of the MoC, and the Senior Vice President of the company NEC, Naoki Yoshida, on behalf of it.



The MoC aims to discuss opportunities of mutual interest between the two sides and support innovation and innovative solutions for a number of applications such as; smart and safe cities, health applications, and logistics applications.



The memorandum will strengthen the " SDAIA " efforts in efficiently experimenting with technical solutions, leading the national trend for data and artificial intelligence, and achieving Saudi Vision 2030 to promote the Kingdom to data-based economies and enabling initiatives related to data and artificial intelligence.