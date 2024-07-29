RIYADH — Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) President Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi launched several pioneering technical infrastructure expansion projects and new data centers in Riyadh on Saturday.



These projects, the first of their kind in Saudi Arabia, were unveiled at an event attended by Director of the National Information Center Dr. Essam Al-Waqit, along with other SDAIA leaders and officials.



The new data centers feature an impressive electrical capacity of up to 65 kilowatts per cabin and are equipped with highly efficient electrical and mechanical systems.



The projects are designed to enhance the capacity and operational efficiency of data centers across the Kingdom.



These initiatives are part of SDAIA’s broader strategy to develop sustainable data centers that adhere to the best global practices and standards established by the UPTIME Institute, the leading authority on data center evaluation and classification.

