RIYADH — The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) has unveiled a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework aimed at managing Security Operations Centers (MSOC) efficiently.



This initiative marks a significant step towards regulating the Kingdom's cybersecurity sector, ensuring the protection of vital national interests and enhancing national security.



Additionally, it aims to improve the quality, reliability, and maturity of MSOC services while fostering sector growth and optimizing cybersecurity investments.



The National Policy for MSOC is designed to boost organizational and national cybersecurity situational awareness.



It focuses on facilitating access to high-quality, mature, and reliable MSOC services, stimulating the cybersecurity sector's growth, and enhancing the efficiency of cybersecurity expenditures.



Furthermore, the Regulatory Framework for Licensing MSOC Services outlines the requirements for providing these services to government entities, private sector organizations managing or hosting critical national infrastructure, and other entities within the Kingdom.



This initiative aims to bolster the Kingdom's cybersecurity defenses, stimulate market development, foster innovation and investment in the sector, and cultivate national expertise in MSOC service provision.



The NCA's release of these documents, following a public consultation period, is part of its broader mandate to establish policies, governance mechanisms, frameworks, standards, controls, and guidelines for national cybersecurity.



Beginning this month, the NCA will start accepting licensing applications from MSOC service providers through 'Haseen,' the national cybersecurity services portal.

