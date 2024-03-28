ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection. The two companies were present for a signing ceremony at ROSHN HQ, where they set out three areas of collaboration and possibilities for greater long-term cooperation.

The MoU will grant ROSHN access to Commvault’s market-leading enterprise technology, strategies, and resources, equipping the Group with the latest cutting-edge data protection and recovery methods across its digital operations.

Commvault will also empower ROSHN teams with advanced technical workshops to enhance data security skills throughout the company. Commvault will also provide ROSHN with the latest innovations and technologies via its partner ecosystem, future-proofing ROSHN’s data security capabilities.

Long-term alliances

The two parties discussed long-term alliances, with an eye to the potential establishment of a Commvault Enterprise Agreement that lays the groundwork for deeper future collaboration.

“ROSHN is committed to facing the future through an agile IT strategy that ensures we can access and deploy the most innovative technological solutions across our ecosystem, from high-speed networks and cloud platforms to our Building Information Modelling and smart city innovations. In our drive to be a regional leader in the adoption of new technologies, this agreement with Commvault is a natural progression, ensuring we are not only ahead of the curve, but secure across our vast digital operations,” said Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, ROSHN Group.

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President, SEEMEA, Commvault, said: “We are proud to be partnering with ROSHN to deliver innovative, AI-driven cyber resilience technologies. By safeguarding their sensitive data, we are helping to ensure that ROSHN continues to play a crucial role in the growth of the kngdom's real estate and infrastructure sector. Our collaboration aims to provide them with unparalleled cyber resilience capabilities and, by keeping their data secure, we empower ROSHN to continue leading the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Commvault is a publicly traded US cyber resilience and data management software company headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. They are the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organisations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyber attacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

