ABU DHABI - The UAE Cybersecurity Council has confirmed no indications of cyber attacks or breaches following the global technical outage with CrowdStrike software that affected electronic systems across various strategic sectors worldwide.

In a statement on Friday, the Cybersecurity Council advised caution to avoid potential exploitation of the technical glitch by cyber criminals. The Council emphasised that efforts are underway to address the global technical issue in collaboration with official and international partners.

The Council urged the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours.