The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has secured the top position globally in the cybersecurity indicator, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook published by the Swiss-based Institute for Management Development (IMD).

National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) Board of Directors Chairman Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban congratulated the Saudi leadership on this achievement. He highlighted it as a confirmation of the country's leading role in international cybersecurity and a testament to its commitment to Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Aiban attributed the success to the continuous guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, whose vision has positioned the Kingdom as a global model in various fields.

Al-Aiban emphasized the strategic development of the cybersecurity sector in the Kingdom, guided by Vision 2030. This development encompasses both security and growth aspects, with a focus on both domestic and international dimensions. The Saudi model has become a pioneer in the field, attracting international emulation. Notably, the National Cybersecurity Authority was established as the central authority and the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) serves as its technical arm.

NCA credits the Kingdom's rise in cybersecurity rankings to its efforts at both local and international levels. This includes the launch of the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) – a platform for global dialogue on strategic cybersecurity issues. Additionally, the GCF Institute fosters international collaboration in this crucial sector. Furthermore, the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Cybersecurity Ministerial Committee and the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers, both spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, signifies the Kingdom's commitment to regional and pan-Arab cooperation. The NCA has also conducted cybersecurity exercises with over 40 countries, demonstrating its commitment to international collaboration.

Domestically, the NCA prioritizes cybersecurity through regulations, partnerships with industry stakeholders, and targeted initiatives. This includes the National Cybersecurity Academy, facilitating workforce development, and programs stimulating industry growth and investment. Furthermore, the National Program for Research, Development, and Innovation in Cybersecurity underpins Saudi Arabia's long-term commitment to this vital field.