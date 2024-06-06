Acknowledging the potential detrimental impact on global economy, Kuwait's Ministry of Oil affirmed on Wednesday that cybersecurity plays a strategic role in safeguarding oil and assets and other sensitive information within the ministry.

Ths remarks by the Head of PR and Media at the Ministry of Oil Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah came during a seminar organized by the Ministry, attended by Colonel Abdulrahman Al-Shatti of the Directorate of Cybersecurity at the Ministry of Defense.

With the increased reliance on technology in the Oil sector, cybersecurity became a necessity to protect operations, underscoring the necessity for advanced technology, strategic security integration, and periodic training programs, Sheikha Tamadhur said.

Developing cybersecurity in Kuwait, she continued, reflects an important aspect of the country's strategy in facing challenges in that space and protecting the infrastructure, calling on other government bodies to follow suit.

On his part, Al-Shatti gave a visual presentation showcasing cybersecurity in all its forms, the different effects on the civil and military level, and shared knowledge on evaluating and managing cyber risks.

Moreover, risks in cyberspace are present at individual, institutional, and governmental levels, highlighting that those cyber threats can take the shape of espionage, pirating, and recruitment for organized terrorist groups as well as their activities.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).