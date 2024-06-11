King Abdulaziz University has awarded Naseej for Technology Company a project contract valued at SAR 16.18 million, according to a bourse filing.

The deal, which was awarded on 10 June 2024, covers the upgrading and technical support services for the academic system.

The company recently announced an agreement worth SAR 17.24 million with the Ministry of Commerce.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December, Naseej for Technology posted an annual drop of 39.55% in net profit to SAR 13.35 million, compared to SAR 22.08 million.

Revenues increased by 0.07% to SAR 215.22 million last year from SAR 215.06 million in 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 2.61 from SAR 4.37.

