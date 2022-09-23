Riyadh - Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Company has been awarded a project from the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The value of the project, which was awarded on 20 September 2022, exceeds 5% of the listed firm’s total revenues in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

In line with the Digital Content Council’s initiatives, Saudi Azm will offer consulting and administrative support services to a gaming programme.

Earlier this week, the company won a SAR 14.27 million project to offer services for the third phase of a programme backing the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

