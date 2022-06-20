Dhahran: Saudi Aramco and Cognite have launched CNTXT, a joint venture based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, CNTXT aims to support the Kingdom’s industrial digitalization, and the wider MENA region.



CNTXT will provide digital transformation services enabled by advanced cloud solutions and leading industrial software. These solutions and services aim to help public and private sector companies to future-proof their data infrastructure, increase revenue, cut costs and reduce risks while enhancing operational sustainability and security. CNTXT is Google Cloud’s reseller for cloud solutions in the Kingdom and the exclusive reseller of Cognite Data Fusion in MENA region. Additionally, Google Cloud is expected to launch a “Center of Excellence” later this year to provide training to developers and business leaders in how to use cloud technologies.



Led by Abdullah Jarwan, appointed CEO of CNTXT, and a management team of local and international talent, CNTXT plans to significantly grow the team this year in hopes to become the top tech employer in the Kingdom.



The launch of CNTXT is a major milestone in the collaboration between Aramco and Aker ASA, the majority owner of Cognite. The partnership began in 2019, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop synergies and share knowledge on industrial digitalization and sustainability initiatives.



Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi, Aramco Senior Vice President, Technical Services, said: ‘’CNTXT brings together industrial legacy, advanced technology, and a truly talented team that will aid in the digitalization of public and private sectors in the Kingdom. CNTXT aims to be an important catalyst of digitalization of the Kingdom.”



Oyvind Eriksen, President of Aker ASA and Chair of the Cognite Board of Directors, said: “CNTXT will be an important vehicle for driving profitability and sustainability of the Kingdom’s industries through innovative use of technology. I look forward to seeing the company accelerate the digital transformation of the most important sectors in the region.”



“The untapped potential in the digital transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the greater Middle East is enormous. With Google Cloud and Cognite offerings in our portfolio, we can help the public and private sectors innovate faster, scale AI-driven solutions, and turn data into value.” Said Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT.



“Businesses all around the world turn to Google Cloud to enable growth and help them solve their most business-critical challenges. With CNTXT as Google Cloud’s reseller in the Kingdom, we will be leveraging the latest technologies and decades of expertise to help businesses grow and develop safely and securely,” said AbdulRahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud.