RIYADH — The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) announced that the Global Digital Integrated Solutions Company (Aramco Digital) has qualified to obtain a Specialized Radio Network License in the 450 MHz band after completing the regulatory procedures for the license.

The license aims to serve the industrial and business sectors by establishing a dedicated network independent from mobile networks, operating on the latest global wireless technologies.

This network will cater to the specialized needs of various sectors and aims to achieve the Kingdom's leadership in providing specialized broadband communications services.

The CST Board of Directors issued its decision to qualify the company for the license, which will advance digital transformation within the industrial, energy, transportation, healthcare, and other national sectors. It will also enable the applications of the 4th industrial revolution and the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

It is worth mentioning that CST previously announced a public competition for this type of license in March 2024.

