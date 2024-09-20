RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked 2nd among Group of Twenty (G20) countries in the United Nations Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII), showcasing notable advancements in the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and the efficacy of governmental efforts to bolster e-government.



The TII is a composite measure assessing the progress of telecommunications infrastructure development globally and serves as a key component of the E-Government Development Index (EGDI). The EGDI evaluates the overall efficacy of countries’ initiatives, with a focus on robust communication infrastructure crucial for the successful execution of e-government initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Telecommunications infrastructure plays a vital role in fostering economic growth by attracting foreign investments and fostering innovation. Moreover, services in this realm contribute to improving education and healthcare, advancing social development, enhancing quality of life, and promoting sustainable development within the Kingdom

