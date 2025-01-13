Saudi Arabia - Almarai, the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the world’s fourth most valuable dairy brand in 2024, has successfully implemented RISE with SAP on Google Cloud. This milestone marks a pivotal step in Almarai’s digital transformation journey to drive innovation and achieve operational excellence.



Almarai’s SR18 billion five-year investment plan focuses on growing its core categories and its poultry business, entering new categories, expanding into new markets, and technology & digitization. To support these goals, the company is leveraging SAP solutions like SAP S/4HANA, enabling a seamless transition to the cloud to streamline operations, boost agility and scalability, enhance decision-making, and grow geographically.



Dr. Faisal Al-Nasser, Head of Enterprise Information Technology (EIT) at Almarai, stated: “Partnering with SAP and Google Cloud has equipped Almarai with the technological foundation critical for achieving sustainable growth and realizing our long-term vision. This collaboration ensures that we are well-prepared to navigate emerging opportunities while advancing our strategic objectives, seamlessly aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”



Close collaboration with SAP and Google Cloud ensured a seamless migration of data and core functions to the cloud, maintaining uninterrupted operations and resolving challenges in real time.



Andy Froemmel, Vice President and General Manager for SAP MEA North, said, “Almarai’s deployment of SAP S/4HANA RISE on Google Cloud sets a new standard for innovation and agility within the region. This achievement positions Almarai to leverage emerging technologies such as AI while advancing its strategic goals.”



Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, this implementation reaffirms Almarai’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and digital innovation while strengthening its leadership in the global F&B industry

