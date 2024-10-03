Al-Baha: Governor of Al-Baha Region Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz witnessed here today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Al-Baha University and the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation.

The memorandum was signed by the university's president, Dr. Abdullah Al-Hussein, and Managing Partner at IBM Consulting in Middle East & Africa Bill Farrell, along with representatives from the university and the company in attendance.



Al-Hussein stated that this MoU will enhance collaboration between the university and IBM in academia, providing exceptional opportunities for students to develop essential skills in the digital age. He emphasized that the partnership aims to build a highly skilled Saudi workforce to drive development in the Kingdom.



The MoU entails establishing a Center of Excellence to accelerate the development of Saudi talent by equipping them with advanced skills in modern technologies. This initiative responds to the growing demand for specialized competencies in the Kingdom. IBM will provide hands-on training programs and access to its extensive resources. Al-Baha University will offer suitable facilities and logistical support to assist outstanding students in their participation.



This partnership is part of a series of recent investments announced by IBM in the Kingdom, including opening a new regional headquarters and establishing a new software development lab. These investments reaffirm IBM's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 as a leading provider of global hybrid cloud computing, artificial intelligence solutions, and consulting expertise. According to IBM, its innovations in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions, and consulting provide open and flexible options for its clients.