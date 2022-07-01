Redington Gulf, a leading value-added distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, recently announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The expanded collaboration with AWS builds on an existing relationship that Redington Gulf has as an accredited AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor.

The new multi-year agreement is designed to advance the adoption of cloud solutions as well as develop innovative new services and products. By strengthening its partnership with the cloud leader, Redington Gulf will work closely with its extensive channel network to develop competencies and be a true consultant for customers’ end-to-end cloud journeys. The distributor will double down on investments with respect to personnel, partner enablement, trainings, and workshops as well as cloud-based services to help partners leverage AWS solutions to drive customers’ cloud adoption.

Global end-user spending on public cloud services is expected to total $494.7 billion in 2022 and reach almost $600 billion by 2023, according to research firm Gartner, Inc. Through the expanded partnership, AWS and Redington Gulf along with its partner community, will educate customers on modernising their technology stacks and offer genuine value-add and support to help them build strong cloud capabilities.

The distributor’s CloudQuarks platform for cloud subscriptions, renewals and billing will play a central role in enabling partners operating across the region to bring solutions to market quickly and efficiently. Partners can optimise the unique prospects created by Redington Gulf, from Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE), new business models to bespoke tools and specialised services. In addition, the company will implement AWS-specific enablement paths – including business maturity assessment, training and solution development – that will provide partners with the tools, knowledge and resources in order to quickly accelerate their AWS cloud practices.

Commenting on the new AWS collaboration, Rajiv Srivastava, managing director, Redington, said: “The new agreement with AWS is a further testament to our strengths as a leading cloud value-added distributor. Most organisations now recognise the immediate need to embrace cloud solutions and services. However, often they are not sure how to begin or how effectively they can maximise their business operations in the cloud. The lack of relevant competencies for accelerating the move to the cloud is one of the challenges that regional organisations are grappling with today."

“This is where Redington’s years of technology-focused regional experience and expertise can come into play. Together with our partners, we house technical skills, technologies, and reliable resources to help customers build ROI from their cloud investments. Redington Gulf continues to be well-positioned to support our channel partners as they empower customers in the digital era and help address business challenges," Srivastava added.

Vittorio Sanvito, EMEA director of partner development at AWS, said: “As an AWS distributor, Redington Gulf brings in a deep understanding of AWS offerings to help channel partners support customers in their cloud transformation journeys. The Redington team is developing novel offerings for their partner network that help achieve customers’ business outcomes and drive cloud adoption. We are excited to grow this collaboration to new heights over the coming months.”

Redington is committed to helping businesses of all types and sizes design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS on a global basis, accelerating their journey to the cloud.

Additionally, Redington India Limited announced that it has been chosen as an official distribution partner for AWS in India. Through a SCA with AWS, Redington will enhance its cloud readiness, upskill its workforce and strengthen its capabilities to deliver Cloud solutions to enterprises, SMBs and public sector, through its partners.

