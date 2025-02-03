Doha - Ericsson has been selected by Ooredoo Qatar to supply and deploy the latest radio access network (RAN) and microwave backhaul solutions, marking a significant step in boosting network performance across Qatar.

The expansion reinforces Ooredoo’s dedication to providing advanced connectivity solutions to its customers by deploying Ericsson’s latest technologies to maximize network energy efficiency and optimize customer experience.

This partnership establishes a foundation for the future integration of 5G Advanced features, paving the way for enhanced capabilities. Key features of this deployment will include interference reduction, outdoor positioning capabilities, and AI-driven RAN solutions to ensure superior connectivity in challenging environments.

Under the new contract, Ericsson will bolster Ooredoo Qatar’s vision to enhance its digital and agile capabilities. Ericsson will facilitate this transformation by supplying cutting-edge RAN products, including Massive MIMO radios and advanced microwave solutions, such as MINI-LINK with carrier aggregation.

The scope of the deal also covers a multiband microwave solution, which enables high-capacity backhaul of up to 25 Gbps by combining E-band (70/80 GHz) with traditional frequency bands, extending 5G coverage to remote areas where fibre is unavailable.

The contract includes nationwide deployment of a new 5G layer at 2.3 GHz spectrum, annual addition of new sites to expand indoor and outdoor coverage and capacity, and modernization of power systems, further boosting Qatar’s journey in 5G innovation.

The partnership will also enable key advancements such as 3G spectrum refarming, ensuring improved network efficiency and capacity. Additional advancements will include the introduction of NR 700 for enhanced coverage and mmWave expansions for hotspot locations.

This technology investment aims to strengthen Ooredoo’s network capabilities, enhance 5G consumer experiences, and unlock new enterprise revenue streams such as network sharing and mission-critical engagements.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al-Thani, chief executive officer of Ooredoo Qatar, says: “Our partnership with Ericsson marks another significant step in our enduring commitment to delivering the latest and most efficient network solutions for our customers in Qatar. With Ericsson’s support, we are confident in furthering Qatar’s leadership in 5G connectivity, delivering world-class experiences to our customers, and opening up new possibilities in enterprise services.”

Kevin Murphy, vice president and head of customer unit North Middle East and Africa, says: “We are honoured to work alongside Ooredoo Qatar in realizing the next generation of connectivity for Qatar. Through our latest radio access network and microwave solutions, we are contributing to the enhancement of the 5G experience in Qatar. This partnership is a testament to Ericsson’s commitment to delivering high-performing, energy-efficient networks that enable our partners to drive connectivity and innovation.”

