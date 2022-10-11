UAE - Prow, a UAE-based provider of cybersecurity and data management, has announced its expansion into the key markets of Bahrain and Uzbekistan at the Gitex Global 2022 in Dubai.

After over 12 years in the cybersecurity, data management and ICT sectors, Prow’s expansion into Bahrain and Uzbekistan marks the next milestone in its regional growth, with the goal of becoming the leading one-stop technology company specialising in cybersecurity and information management, the company said.

Roland Hashem, Managing Partner at Prow, said: “We are immensely proud to expand our geographical footprint to include the key markets of Bahrain and Uzbekistan. Our goal is to provide a world-class, comprehensive suite of cybersecurity and data management solutions and services to clients across the MENA region and beyond, and this expansion brings us one step closer to that ambition.”

At the event, Prow also highlighted its youth mentorship programme in the Middle East, hosting Elia Tannous, a 15-year-old cybersecurity enthusiast from Lebanon, whom Prow is sponsoring. The cybersecurity mentorship programme is aimed at youth in the Arab world.

Elia has been building his cyber skills from a very young age through performing ethical hacking, passing a number of cybersecurity exams and obtaining certifications, and training with Prow’s technical teams on real-time projects.

At Gitex, Prow is also showcasing its cybersecurity and data management solutions, including the Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) and Data Orchestration Platform.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).