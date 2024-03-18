Ooredoo Group and e& have partnered to deploy the subsea latest technology enabling Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system providing better latency and enhanced connectivity linking data centres in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The deployment of GGC1 significantly increases the existing network capacity, allowing Ooredoo and e& to offer customers high-capacity services up to 28 Tbps with optimal cost and power efficiency per bit. This enables cost-effective scaling to meet growing bandwidth demands and enhance network resilience.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer, Ooredoo, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with e& on the deployment of the Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise submarine networks in the Middle East. This partnership underscores our commitment to upgrade our customers’ experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology. With GGC1, our customers will be able to enjoy enhanced international connectivity and reliability, further cementing our position as a leader in the telecom and infrastructure industry."

Modernised element

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer, e& said: “The investment brings an upgraded and modernised element to our submarine and terrestrial networks connecting UAE to Qatar, providing us with the capacity we needed while saving space and power. With this future-proof technology, e& and Ooredoo are well-positioned to continue to be major players in the global wholesale market, developing our infrastructure to connect regions and continents together and delivering a unique, high-performance, and robust solution to our customers.

