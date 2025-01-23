Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) introduced a programme on Wednesday to integrate Fourth Industrial Revolution or 4IR technologies into the sultanate’s industrial sector.

The move aims to enhance global competitiveness of Omani industries and drive sustainable digital transformation in manufacturing.

It seeks to assist factories in adopting smart production technologies to improve efficiency, lower costs and create skilled job opportunities. By embracing these advancements, Oman aspires to position itself as a regional leader in modern industrial practices.

According to Idris bin Hassan al Sinan, Head of Knowledge-Based Industries in Directorate General of Industries, the first phase of the programme involves selecting factories for digital transformation. “Specialised teams, including experts from the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), are conducting field visits to assess factory readiness and develop tailored plans,” he said.

The programme aligns with Oman’s Industrial Strategy 2040, which focuses on enhancing competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector. Factories adopting smart technologies are expected to see improvements in productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while creating job opportunities.

Dr Mohammed bin Abdullah al Buraiki, Head of Industrial Studies and Policies at GOIC, informed that the programme will employ an advanced evaluation matrix covering three core pillars and 16 dimensions. This framework helps factories assess readiness for digital technologies and provides actionable recommendations for enhancement.

“The evaluation process has shown promising results, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement in participating factories,” Buraiki noted. “The feedback has been positively received, with factories demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing performance and competitiveness.”

The programme is a key step in building a smart and sustainable industrial base in line with Oman Vision 2040. By supporting factories in their digital transformation journey, the sultanate aims to consolidate its position as a leading industrial hub in the region.

MoCIIP has encouraged all factories to participate in the programme to access technical and technological support. Those joining the programme will benefit from a comprehensive digital transformation, enabling them to compete in both local and regional markets.

